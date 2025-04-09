Anywhere The Wind Blows from Missy Raines & Allegheny

Nashville bassist Missy Raines remembers the 1970s, and pays tribute to early California grassers the Good Ol’ Persons, in her latest single for Compass Records. To complete the west coast vibe, she sings a Kathy Kallick song, Anywhere The Wind Blows, with Kallick singing along, and Kathy’s 20th century Good Ol’ Persons bandmate Laurie Lewis in tow.

They join Raines and her touring band, Allegheny, on the track, with Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Ben Garrett on guitar, and Eli Gilbert on banjo. Ellie, Kathy, and Laurie share verses and harmony parts with Missy, who also is playing bass.

Raines says this one takes her back to her neophyte bluegrass days as a young sidewoman in her twenties, when female-fronted groups were a rarity.

“I first heard recordings of the Good Ol’ Persons in the early ’80s, but it was rare to get to see them on the east coast. That all changed when I started playing with Eddie and Martha Adcock in 1985, giving me a chance to travel to the west coast a few times a year. As a woman, it was incredibly empowering to see and hear Laurie and Kathy on stage. And the songwriting! They were/are such great writers.

When I heard Anywhere the Wind Blows I knew immediately that I wanted to sing that song with Ellie. It spoke to me. Then we got the idea of having Kathy and Laurie sing it with us on the record. I am so honored that we were able to make this happen!”

Kallick remembers writing this song during the 1970s with her then bandmate in the Good Ol’ Persons, John Reischman.

“John Reischman and I were pondering the old approach/avoidance dance, how the grass is always greener, and you can’t always get what you want, but then you don’t miss your water ’til the well… and came up with this song. What a thrill to hear Missy and her great band reinvent this, and then be invited to sing along!”

It’s a rockin’ bluegrass number. Have a listen in this graphic video, and see if you can pick out who is singing what!

Anywhere The Wind Blows is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will also be included on the new album from Missy Raines & Allegheny, Love & Trouble, due on May 2 from Compass Records.