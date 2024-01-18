Anything But The Truth from Thomas Cassell

Mandolinist and singer/songwriter Thomas Cassell has a new single on offer this week, the first from his next project with Mountain Fever Records set to release this fall.

Thomas is a recent graduate of the Bluegrass, Old Time & Roots Music program at ETSU. He has already established himself as a reliable sideman through work with Billy Strings, Jim Lauderdale, Missy Raines, and Becky Buller, and is currently working to build a career as a solo artist as well.

This single is one he wrote with Tim Stafford called Anything But The Truth, which asks for an explanation, as long as it isn’t real, in a bluesy, banjo-driven, mid-tempo grasser with harmony vocals from Ronnie McCoury.

Cassell shared the basic theme of the song’s story.

“There’s comfort in denial, and that’s what this song is about. Give me everything you can afford to – just spare me the truth.”

Studio support comes from Stafford on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Max Etling on bass. Thomas plays mandolin and sings the lead.

Check it out…

Anything But The Truth is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.