Any Highway from Darren Nicholson

Since taking his leave from Balsam Range, Darren Nicholson has turned out one clever song after another, many of them – like this latest, Any Highway – written with his friend, Charles Humphrey III of Songs From The Road Band. Signed now with Mountain Home Music, and touring with his own band, Darren continues to marvel with soulful singing on memorable songs.

Here with Any Highway, we get to hear Nicholson demonstrating his wide vocal range, with not a few George Jones-esque vocal dives. It’s a very pleasant-sounding song, but with a message of extreme desperation and heartbreak.

He says that this one has been in his back pocket for a good while.

“Any Highway is one of the first songs I ever wrote with Charles. Not only is it one of my favorites, but [the all-star collaboration] No Joke Jimmy’s always had this one in the set list, so I felt I needed to get a good studio recording of it.

It’s a story of a man who is so heartbroken by a free-spirited young lady that he feels compelled to leave immediately. No plan, no direction, he just knows he has to go elsewhere. Sometimes, the best way to get over a heartache is by just getting to a place where you don’t have to stare it in the face anymore.”

Darren sings lead and plays mandolin with Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Colby Laney on guitar, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Zach Smith on bass. Jennifer Nicholson and Kevin Sluder provide harmony vocals.

This one will get inside you quickly. Check it out.

Any Highway is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.