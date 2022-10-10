Anthony Howell joins the Edgar Loudermilk Band

A few weeks ago we shared the news that Anthony Howell was leaving his job with Williamson Branch. The young multi-instrumentalist had essentially launched his professional career with the Williamsons, where he primarily played banjo, but also supported the family group on mandolin or guitar as needed.

Now a confident young artist in his own right, Anthony has joined up with The Edgar Loudermilk Band on banjo, starting this coming weekend. There he joins Zack Autry on mandolin and Jamey Pittman on lead guitar, alongside Loudermilk on bass who sings the lead vocals and writes the bulk of the group’s material. Bluegrass fans first became familiar with Edgar during his many years on bass with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and have continued to follow him in his solo career.

Howell, a native of Mississippi, has been turning heads in bluegrass since he was a young teen. He started playing at the age of 11, and has titles from the Mississippi State Bluegrass Championship in both guitar and banjo, plus a second place on mandolin. Twice the Magnolia State Bluegrass Association has named him their Banjo Player of the Year (2017-18), and he was the second runner-up this year at the prestigious National Bluegrass Banjo Championship at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS.

Speaking of his new banjo man, Edgar says…

“We are excited to welcome Anthony to the band! Always enjoyed his playing, and when we got the chance to pick together, he fit like a glove. He has a great work ethic and he showed up knowing all of our material very well. I can’t wait to see what all he brings to the band. We’re looking forward to a very busy season in 2023 with Anthony on the Five.”

And Howell is happy for this new opportunity.

“I’ve always been an Edgar Loudermilk fan. I loved his singing back when he was working with Russell Moore and, I love his band sound! I think it’s going to be a good fit and I’m excited for what’s to come!”

You can catch Anthony with The Edgar Loudermilk Band this weekend at the Drum & Strum in Warrenton, VA on Thursday (10/13), the Butler Home Concert Series in Wheeling, WV on Friday, and The Mountaineer Opry on Saturday in Barboursville, WV.

You can learn more about the band and see all of their tour stops online.