Anthony Howell departing Williamson Branch

Anthony Howell, the talented young multi-instrumentalist playing banjo, mandolin, and guitar with Williamson Branch, has announced that he is leaving the group.
For the past several years, Howell has been the only non-Williamson in the Branch, alongside Kevin and Debbie Williamson and their three daughters, Melody, Kadence, and Caroline. The band has won raves all across the US for their fine singing, quality material, and high energy stage show.
Anthony says that he retains a deep fondness for the Williamson family, and will never forget their kindness to him, and how they welcomed him into the clan.
“The past four and a half years have been great! It’s just time to go a different direction.
I love the Williamsons. They’ve been great to me, and they’ve been there for me when I needed them. I consider them family and I will always appreciate everything they’ve done for me, and for helping me get where I am today.”
Speaking jointly, the band returns the sentiment.
“It’s been a pleasure for us to watch Anthony grow both musically and personally. He’s been a part of four #1 singles, our phenomenal social media growth, and three of our Pinecastle projects, including the upcoming
Very Merry Christmas. We know that Anthony will continue to excel, and we wish him well.”
Howell has something new in the works, but isn’t ready to spill just yet, as he says it’s not yet official. Like the Williamsons, we’re sure it will be first rate.
