Another Train from Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n

From Kentucky comes Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, with a new single featuring their guitarist, Daniel Norton, titled Another Train.

Stinson has enjoyed a long career in music, starting out singing bluegrass gospel with his family group, who recorded ten albums together. From there he spent time with Gary Brewer, Jimmy Martin, Gary Waltrep, Dayle Eskridge, and James Monroe. After taking some time off the road to be with his young family, Kenny returned with his own band in 2008, which also includes his wife, Ronda, on harmony vocals, and son, Gavin, on bass.

Another Train highlights the band’s newest member, Norton, who sings the lead and plays guitar and reso-guitar on the track. He also wrote the song, which he describes as the story of a wanderer whose broken heart can’t slow him down.

“Bluegrass has a history of pain and troublesome times being referred to as rain, and trains have always been the getaway for the rambler’s heart. The restless rambler never settles down. He throws all his money down and travels when the opportunity to escape comes along, but this rambler had remorse over his last love, even shed a tear, but he figures she’s already moved on. He’d rather be traveling than dealing with the troubles and worries of trying to keep a woman anyhow.”

Kenny is on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Kyle Dodson completes the group on banjo.

The track was recorded at Sound Biscuit Studios and produced by Dave Maggard, who says of the single…

“There just can’t ever be too many train songs in bluegrass music, and Another Train is a perfect traditional addition. Daniel has a unique perspective in his writing and a true bluegrass distinction in his singing. Combined with the high energy musicianship of Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, you get a toe tappin’ tune that’s hard to get out of your head.”

They take Another Train at a smooth mid-tempo which gives plenty of room to demonstrate the strong picking skills of the members of Perfect Tym’n.

Have a listen…

Another Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online