Another Highway This Time from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for bluegrass vocalist Amanda Cook, , from Nashville songwriters Thomm Jutz and Mark Fain. Another Highway This Time
Amanda days that this song is deeply personal to her, and her bandmates, coming to them at a time when they were all hurting from a profound loss.
“Thomm sent me the demo of
Another Highway This Time in early 2021, shortly after the passing of our best friend and guitar player Aaron ‘Frosty’ Foster. To me, the song perfectly expressed how I was feeling. We know that we will always cherish the memories we have with Frosty from our travels and time together as a band. We recorded it as an uplifting remembrance of an incredible person that we were lucky enough to have called our friend.
The bluegrass world lost so many beloved members of our community this year, and I truly believe
Another Highway This Time is a song we can all relate to about loss. It’s comforting to know it’s not the end, like the lyrics say, ‘It’s Just Another Highway This Time.'”
Cook recorded this at the Mountain Fever Studio in Willis, VA, where she regularly serves as an engineer, with her touring group: Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone on banjo, Joshua Paul on bass, Troy Boone on mandolin, George Mason on fiddle, and Brady Wallen on guitar.
Check it out in this lyric video.
Another Highway This Time is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
