Another Day from The Asheville Mountain Boys

While the attention of much of the world is focused on western North Carolina due to the heartbreaking storm and flood damage from hurricane Helene, here’s something positive coming out of the region.

The Asheville Mountain Boys have set out to recapture the sound of early bluegrass music in a series of singles recorded live, as it was back in the day, and on video, to share with us all. First up is their take on a Reno & Smiley classic from 1958, Another Day.

John Duncan plays banjo and fiddle, Zeb Gambill is on mandolin, Marshall Brown plays guitar and sings, and Jason Brewer is on bass and vocals. Rather than try to mimic the exact style of the vintage recording, they sing and play Another Day in their own, more contemporary-sounding manner.

The band says that they are releasing these live cuts as an introduction to those who don’t know their music, and will follow-up with a studio project in the near future.

Have a look and listen to Another Day…

Another Day is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.