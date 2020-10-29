Another bluegrass wedding on the horizon – Jacob Greer and Allison Hinson

Some good news in the midst of a global pandemic! Bluegrass sweethearts, Allison Hinson, banjoist with The Hinson Girls, and Jacob Greer, guitarist with Sideline, have officially announced their plans to marry.

Ally is the third Hinson Girl to marry a grasser. Younger sister, Katie, married Buddy Robertson of Flatt Lonesome, and Ally’s twin, Melissa, married Matt Love, former guitarist/banjoist with Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

The musical couple has been dating for almost five years. Ally from Lancaster, SC, and Jacob from Jefferson, NC, met in Raleigh at IBMA in 2013.

Ally shared, “In 2015, we hosted a Christmas jam which Jake’s family attended. I requested Jake sing Two Dozen Roses and I was head-over-heels for him ever since then. We still talk about that song being the reason I fell in love with him!”

“A few weeks after that jam, Jake’s family drove four hours to surprise me at our show in Darlington, SC. I remember leaving that show and telling my family I was going to marry him one day!”

In mid-October while in Huntsville, AL, visiting Katie and Buddy for Ally’s birthday, Jake popped the question. It came as a total surprise.

“Jake has always told me he would never propose on my birthday, so I didn’t suspect a thing. He proposed the day after and caught me completely off guard.”

“Even though we met through music, I love that we’ve found other things we can enjoy together, especially fishing. Music brought us together, but we definitely have other things in common! He really is my other half,” Ally concluded.

Jake added, “I wouldn’t want anyone else to be by my side. I love you so much, Ally!!! I can’t wait for you to be my wife.”

A wedding date has not yet been set.