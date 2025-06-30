Another Arizona Wildflower off to Junior World Rodeo Championships

Brie Dietrich of the Arizona Wildflowers and Lu – photo © Western Wind Media

This article about Brie Dietrich and her roping success is a contribution from Rick Heldman.

In a matter of days after the Dietrich family, who make up The Arizona Wildflowers band, were notified that 13 year old Aspen had qualified for Junior World Rodeo Championships in Barrel Racing, 15 year old Brie had qualified in Breakaway Roping!

I have felt, since I began following The Arizona Wildflowers that, “they are the real deal.” That is exactly how I continue to feel.

They live on a horse and cattle ranch in southern Arizona, ride and train Quarter Horses daily, along with helping to raise Corriente Cattle for rodeos. All the siblings compete in fiddle contests in addition to having a successful bluegrass, gospel, western swing, and Americana band.

Brie, who plays guitar, including bluegrass and western swing, also sings with The Arizona Wildflowers. She began playing the fiddle when she was only three years old, and became a National Old Time Fiddle Champion by age eight. She has also won multiple state and regional fiddle championships. Currently, her musical focus is on the guitar, and singing low harmony with the family band.

All of the Dietrich siblings compete in several Junior Rodeo associations, but this season, Brie and Aspen have truly distinguished themselves. Brie qualified in her favorite rodeo event, Breakaway Roping. In December, Brie will be up against the best 15 & Under breakaway ropers in the country, when she heads to Las Vegas for National Finals Rodeo week.

Brie says…

“I’m thrilled to be heading to Las Vegas in December to compete in my favorite event! I’ll be practicing daily from now until then, whenever we aren’t on the road with the band. I am so thankful that God has blessed me with a good horse, a loving family, and a support system that helps me pursue my dream.”

I believe this short quote speaks volumes about the way of life that the Dietrich family has embraced.

Similar to her sister Aspen, Brie loves playing music, singing, and riding; and they both hope to spend their futures doing all three.

Brie confides that her dreams include playing on The Grand Ole Opry, which her older sister, Ranelle, has already achieved.

The Wildflowers just returned from tour stops in Branson, MO, where they played on national radio and television syndicated Branson Country USA, hosted by Jaime Haage and Mike Patrick; and The Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City with many of the top bluegrass artists in the country. The publicity department of Silver Dollar City lists The Arizona Wildflowers as ‘The Five Ultra-Talented Dietrich Siblings.’

I could not have ever stated that more precisely…