Annie Moved On from Full Cord

Dark Shadow Recording has a new release for Michigan’s Full Cord, their cut of a Luke Gitchel song entitled Annie’s Moved On.

As you might guess by the name, it’s a song of heartbreak, about a man who lost his true love because he couldn’t bring himself to adapt his behavior to suit her wishes.

Producer and Dark Shadow label head Stephen Mougin says that he egged the band on to record this one.

“Over the last couple of years I heard them play this tune live a few times, which comes across great on stage. They have a knack for bringing Luke Gitchel’s tunes to life, and his catalog really suits the ’90s era bluegrass that we all love. While the band was in tracking their Christmas single, we took a little time to tweak arrangements and recorded this one as well. Hope you dig it!”

It features mandolinist Brian Oberlin on lead vocal, with Eric Langejans on guitar, George Guthrie on banjo, Chase Potter on fiddle, and Todd Kirchner on bass.

Check it out…

Annie’s Moved On is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.