Ann The Dreadful Snake from Bennie Boling and 40 Horse Mule

Banjo man Bennie Boling has released another track from his upcoming album with 40 Horse Mule, an instrumental he wrote called Ann The Dreadful Snake. Bluegrass history buffs will get the sideways reference in the title to the Bill Monroe classic.

We’ve seen Bennie on bass most often of late, but since he was a youngster he has been playing the banjo with power and passion. These days he does as much building as picking, working at the Huber Banjos shop outside of Nashville.

Boling plays the five and the bass, with Jason Roller providing fiddle and guitar. Have a listen.

Ann The Dreadful Snake is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.