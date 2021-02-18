Angels Without Wings video from Aaron “Frosty” Foster

Skip to content
In our recent coverage of the
sudden and unexpected passing of bluegrass musician Aaron “Frosty” Foster, one aspect of his story that touched a great many people was David Morris’ relating of the relationship Frosty had with his grandparents, and how he hoped to repay part of the debt he owed them for instilling his love for bluegrass music by writing a song about them.
People began to ask about the song, and how they could hear it, but it had not yet been recorded. Foster was holding it back for a future Gospel CD.
But he did make a rough recording of the song which he had shared with the
Live In The Living Room site a few months back. They have posted it to YouTube, and we feel certain that Frosty’s many friends will enjoy hearing him sing it.
It was written as a collaboration between Aaron, Michelle Canning, Dawn Kenney, and David Morris titled
Angels Without Wings.
