Angeline – new single by From The Dirt

From The Dirt is a bluegrass/Americana group from Frederick, MD with a new album, Colored Edge of Memory, coming later this month. A second single is set to drop tomorrow, which we are pleased to premiere this morning.

The band consists of Daniel Kenny on guitar, who is their primary songwriter, along with Jeff Karn on mandolin, Eddie Dickerson on fiddle, and Megan Leigh, who adds her vocal harmony to the singing of other three members. For the upcoming album, their second, From The Dirt has enlisted the help of a number of musicians, including Rick LaFleur on banjo, and Robbie Link on bass.

This week’s single is Angeline, written and sung by Kenny, which he says comes from memories of his younger days.

“I put a lot of miles on a bunch of beat-up cars, driving up and down I-81 from Maryland to North Carolina, usually chasing a girl or running from her. A song of an old love, memories and landscape and songs, and the highway and running away – and coming back home.”

Check it out.

Angeline will be available from popular download and streaming services on June 13. Colored Edge of Memory is due on June 27, with pre-orders enabled now online.