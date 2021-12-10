Angeline – new single and video from Jimmy Yeary

Jimmy Yeary has a music video to share for the second single from his forthcoming bluegrass album on the RBR Entertainment label.

It’s for Angeline, a driving contemporary bluegrass number Jimmy wrote with Billy Droze and Chris Myers, about a man who has found his true love, the aforementioned Angeline. The video, however, tells a very different story showing a very satisfied and placid Mr. Yeary singing about his sweetheart, while in the background we see her throwing his things out of their ratty little camper in the desert.

Though he grew up as a bluegrass picker, Jimmy is much better known in Nashville for his songwriting and singing in the country and Gospel music worlds. His songs have been recorded by artists like George Strait, Randy Travis, and Tim McGraw, plus grassers like Balsam Range, Dan Tyminski, and Sammy Shelor. He says he always writes new songs as bluegrass, and lets producers and singers do whatever they want with them.

Now it’s his time to shine as he steps out front as a solo bluegrass artist, recording with some of the best pickers in Nashville. On Angeline, he is supported by Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Matthew Davis on banjo, James Seliga on mandolin, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Greg Martin on bass. Dan Tyminski and Don Rigsby provide the harmony vocals.

Jimmy says that this song, and especially the video concept, are inspired by his wife, Sonya Isaacs, of the world famous Gospel group, The Isaacs.

“Sometimes love is messy. This all stems from Sonya… every time she gets mad it cracks me up. She’s not good at being mad, since she’s always so sweet. When Billy and I were writing this song, that was all I was thinking about. When she tries to put her foot down, it makes me laugh. I wanted the video to have that same theme.”

Check it out…

Angeline by Jimmy Yeary is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.