Angel of the Night video from Steeldrivers and Cavern Sessions

The newest episode of The Cavern Sessions on PBS affiliates al over the US is available today, featuring a live set from The Steeldrivers.

To tempt everyone to tune in, the producers have shared this clip from the show with the band performing Angel of the NIght, included on their 2009 album Restless. The song was written by original members Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson, both since moved on.

It’s sung here by guitarist Matt Dame, along with co-founders Tammy Rogers on fiddle, Mike Fleming on bass, and Mike Bailey on banjo, plus Brent Truitt on mandolin.

Enjoy.

This full episode of The Caverns Sessions airs on affiliated PBS stations over the next few days, with each station choosing the broadcast time. It can also be seen online.