Andy Leftwich to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of Andy Leftwich to the label. Leftwich, former longtime fiddler with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, left the band in 2016 to spend more time at home, and take advantage of opportunities that were coming his way in Christian ministry.
But he certainly hasn’t turned his back on the music he loves, which of course includes bluegrass, along with country, swing, jazz and Celtic. Andy has been performing of late with his wife, Rachel, singing and playing fiddle, guitar, and mandolin, but he has also been recording instrumental music for his first new solo project in 15 years.
He sounds delighted to be working with his new label.
“I’m very excited to be a part of Mountain Home Music Company, and to be partnering with such amazing folks who understand and are committed to the hearts of their artists. It’s such an honor to be included among a roster with some of the most talented and inspiring musicians on the planet! I’m looking forward to creating new and exciting music that I hope will inspire others the way these artists have inspired me.”
No word yet on when we will get to hear some of Andy’s new music, other than that we should expect it soon.
Very good news for lovers of adventurous and virtuosic string music.
