Andy Falco talks new ‘Dusters album and Hulaween

Andy Falco with The Infamous Dtringdusters – photo © J. Mimna

This interview with Andy Falco of The Infamous Stringdusters is a contribution from Corey Johnson-Erday, who will be photographing them and others at the Hulaween festival at the end of this month in Florida.

Hulaween has been known as a playground for music within the jamband, electronic, and other boundary pushing genres. Luckily for their 12th year, the Hula team has booked two powerhouse bluegrass acts; Molly Tuttle, and The Infamous Stringdusters supported by Sierra Hull. I was able to catch up with Andy Falco, the guitarist of The Infamous Stringdusters, and ask about their upcoming performance at Hulaween, as well as speak on their 20th anniversary album release, 20/20.

The album challenged the group in its own unique way; the goal from the beginning was to create 20 tracks for 20 years of being together as a band. They weren’t sure if they could do it at first, but they pursued the idea. Due to this big goal, the group decided not to create a deadline for the album, which really gave them time to pick and choose the best tracks to include from the 40-50 potential tracks they culled down from.

“We wanted to slow down, take our time with the writing, and get the best songs possible,” Falco said. “It’s been quite a journey over the last 20 years, and I’m proud we made it to 20 tracks for 20 years. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The album is set to release January 23, 2026, and many in the Jamily are beyond excited to give it a listen.

Attendees at Hulaween will surely be listening with a keen ear for new songs, and better yet, the songs will be supported by mandolinist Sierra Hull. Andy’s eyes lit up when asked about playing with her.

“She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. She’s just such a wonderful human being, a joy to be around, and a joy to play music with.” Every time that they get the opportunity to play with her, it’s a no-brainer, and to bring all of that chemistry to the Spirit Lake stage will only amplify the magic. “It’s going to be special with Sierra. We’re looking forward to having a great time; bring your dancing shoes.”

Hulaween will take place at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, FL October 30 through November 2. For bluegrass fans, The Stringdusters and Sierra will be on Spirit Lake stage at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, and Molly Tuttle will be on The Meadow (Main stage) at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Pre-orders for 20/20 are enabled now online.