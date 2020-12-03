Andrew Dowling to Nu-Blu on reso-guitar

Nu-Blu has announced the addition of Andrew Dowling to the band on reso-guitar.

The Spartanburg, SC native had been working with Carolina Divide closer to home. Only playing for the past four years, the 20 year old’s talent was recognized back in 2018 when he was named the Houston Caldwell scholarship recipient to Reso Summit, hosted by Rob Ickes in Nashville, TN.

Dowling says that he is delighted for the chance to travel with the band when widespread touring returns next year.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving me this opportunity, and thank Nu-Blu for welcoming me on board. I’m super excited to see what this journey holds!”

Daniel Routh, co-founder and guitarist with Nu-Blu, alongside his wife Carolyn on bass, tells us that adding a slide man just makes sense for them.

“We are so excited to have Andrew join Nu-Blu! He’s an amazing individual and we can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we kick off touring in 2021. Folks that have our albums will be accustomed to the resophonic guitar on many of our recordings, but having one in the band is going to be an exciting new experience!”

In addition to Daniel, Carolyn, and Andrew, the full band also includes Austin Hefflefinger on banjo.

Like all of us in bluegrass, Nu-Blu is looking forward to seeing restrictions lifted so that live musical performances can resume again soon. Prior to the COVID shutdowns, they had one of the most aggressive touring schedules in bluegrass.

You can keep up with the band online.