Analog at Hutton Hotel bringing bluegrass to Nashville Midtown

The Analog club, located in the Hutton Hotel in midtown Nashville, has launched what they plan to be an ongoing commitment to host at least one bluegrass concert each month.

The venue differs from other Music City show spots for bluegrass in that it is set up as more of a living room than a lounge, with seating in comfy couches and around a curved bar. They specialize in local Tennessee craft beers on tap, fine wine, and specialty spirits in a comfortable and welcoming environment. You may not want to take someone to the Station Inn on a first date, even if you have a blugrass evening in mind, but Analog Nashville might be just the thing. It’s a very nice place with interesting decor and a listening room vibe.

Their first bluegrass concert is scheduled for June 28 when The Kruger Brothers bring their unique instrumental and vocal sound to town. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of for a 7:00 p.m. start time.

Uwe and Jens made this short video to invite everyone out.

Advance tickets can be purchased online.

Other bluegrass shows booked for this year at Analog Nashville include:

Meredith DiMenna, who is booking these shows at Analog, tells us that she has feelers out to several top acts and will be announcing more dates shortly.

You can stay on top of bluegrass at Analog in Nashville by joining their email list online.