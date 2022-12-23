An Old Fashioned Christmas video from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has released a performance music video for Daryl Mosley’s new Christmas song this season.

It’s one he wrote with Rick Lang, An Old Fashioned Christmas, very much in keeping with Mosley’s penchant for nostalgia about the old days and ways. Like so many things we remember from our youth, Christmas time is never as magical and exciting as it was when we were children, now that the responsibility for making it all happen falls on our shoulders. It can only be that way through the eyes of a child.

As Daryl told us last month when the track first released…

“One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is the nostalgic aspect of it all. Many of us look forward every year to hearing those classic songs, exchanging gifts, and honoring family traditions.

This song is a celebration of all of those things. We tried to capture those warm and fuzzy, Norman Rockwell kind of emotions that Christmas brings about.”

An Old Fashioned Christmas is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track, along with all of Pinecastle’s 2022 Christmas bluegrass offerings, at AirPlay Direct.

