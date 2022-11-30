An Old Fashioned Christmas from Daryl Mosley

Daryl Mosley is the latest to bring new Christmas music to the 2022 season for Pinecastle Records.

It’s one the former member of The Farm Hands and New Tradition wrote with his friend, Rick Lang, called An Old Fashioned Christmas.

For Mosley, there are some things he hopes will never change about this time of year.

“One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is the nostalgic aspect of it all. Many of us look forward every year to hearing those classic songs, exchanging gifts, and honoring family traditions.

This song is a celebration of all of those things. We tried to capture those warm and fuzzy, Norman Rockwell kind of emotions that Christmas brings about.”

Daryl takes the song at a slow, three quarter time tempo, ballad style, with its message of nostalgia and memories from Christmases past.

Have a listen…

An Old Fashioned Christmas is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track, along with all of Pinecastle’s 2022 Christmas bluegrass offerings, at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.