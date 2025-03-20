An important reminder from IBMA: For Your Consideration list submissions

Every year when the first round ballots for the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards go out, a list of eligible artists and recordings goes out with it. Though the list isn’t exhaustive, and it bears a note stating that it is for informational purposes only and that many other projects may be eligible, artists end up frustrated when they aren’t included.

But to be blunt, that may be your own fault! The organization issues a call for entries of eligible recordings early each year, and it is a simple matter to include any recordings released or which had significant chart action during the period April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025.

That list is still being compiled, and the online form to submit will remain active until the eligibility period for the 2025 Awards closes on March 31. All eligible submissions will be included as entered on the For Your Consideration form, without any editing or alteration by IBMA staff.

So if you had either a single or album released or charting between April and March, be sure that it is included in the list consulted by IBMA voters during the first round of balloting. You need not be a member of the organization to submit, and up to three singles may be entered.

See further details and find the submission form online.