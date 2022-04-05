Ami Ricci joins Graham Talent Group

Randy Graham has announced a new associate working with him in his booking and management agency, the Graham Talent Group.

Coming on board to assist with booking is Ami Ricci, publisher of the Bluegrass Road Trip web site, which lists dates and contact information for festivals all across the US. Many people on the business side of bluegrass are also familiar with Ami from her work with the Bluegrass Island festival on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and she is recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association.

Fortunately for Randy, business has picked up quickly since he restarted his work with artists, and he says that he couldn’t have found a better person to join the team.

“I couldn’t be happier with this association. I first became aware of Ami through her booking responsibilities at Outer Banks, and found her to be knowledgeable, friendly, and efficient. When I decided to re-open the agency after the pandemic, I was taken aback at how much things had changed. It became apparent real fast that the rebuild was going to be more than one person could handle and I began casting about for possible associates. Ami came to mind immediately, as someone who could hit the ground running, representing our acclaimed and growing roster of talent without constant supervision.”

Few have the range of experience that Randy Graham brings to the table. Working as an artist for many years, he learned the ways of the road, and the musician’s life, with The Bluegrass Cardinals, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Baucom Bibey, Graham & Haley, and several other prominent touring acts. He leverages his inside knowledge of bluegrass music on behalf of his clients, who currently include Nothin’ Fancy, The Crowe Brothers, Corey Zink, Nick Chandler & Delivered, Wood Family Tradition, and the Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute show, which finds Randy reunited with David Parmley and Larry Stephenson.

Ricci joins Randy as well as Susanna Langdon, who handles publicity and social media, at Graham Talent Group. For information on any of the artists listed above, contact GTG online.