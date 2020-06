Americana Fest at the American Banjo Museum

This Saturday, June 27, the American Banjo Museum will host their 5th annual Americana Fest in Oklahoma City. But owing to social distancing requirements, this year’s fest will be a virtual, online-only event featuring Oklahoma area entertainers.

Johnny Baier, executive director of the Museum, says that they have decided to make this a free, all-day concert, inviting lovers of the banjo to enjoy the many varieties of music it can create with them online.

“Although we will miss the personal interaction, the music and heart of Americana Fest remains intact, vibrant, and accessible to a much larger audience than we could hope to accommodate in person.”

Baier will be among the featured performers on Saturday, along with The Byron Berline Band, Sinner Friends, and others. Music will begin at 11:00 a.m. (CDT), and run until 5:00. Door prizes will be given throughout the day, to be mailed to recipients, with instructions on how to enter given at the beginning of the program.

Viewers will enjoy many flavors of banjo music, on both four and five string banjo, including jazz, bluegrass, old time, comedic, and western.

A complete schedule follows:

11-11:50- Wayne Cantwell

12:00 am-12:50 pm – Grace and Aaron

1:00pm- 1:50 pm– Lucas Ross

2:00 pm-2:50 pm – Byron Berline

3:00 pm- 3:50 pm – Sinner Friends

4:00-4:50 pm – Johnny Baier

To watch online, simply visit the ABM website, their Facebook page, or their YouTube channel.