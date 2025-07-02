American Heritage Festival – 28 years… just like that!

American Heritage Music Festival and Grand Lake National Fiddle Fest – photo © Pamm Tucker

The American Heritage Music Festival, a celebration of cultural diversity and artistic expression, was an extraordinary event that showcased the rich tapestry of American fiddle music. At the helm of this ambitious initiative is founder Jana Jae, a distinguished musician and cultural advocate whose passion for preserving and promoting traditional arts has shaped the festival’s vision. Blending music, fiddle contests, and community engagement, the festival aims to inspire attendees while fostering a deeper appreciation for the nation’s cultural roots.

An annual competition dedicated to preserving and promoting fiddle music is held at Grand Lake, in Grove, OK the first weekend in June, and has been occurring now for 28 years.

Host Jana Jae hails from the heartland of America, growing up surrounded by the sounds of bluegrass and folk music. She picked up the fiddle at a young age and hasn’t put it down since. Her childhood was steeped in melodies and rhythms that would later inspire her to blend traditional American fiddle music with other styles.

Jana Jae’s career has seen her make countless performances across the globe. She’s not just a fiddler; she’s a musical powerhouse! With numerous albums, radio appearances, and a spot at prestigious venues, her accolades could fill a bookshelf.

As an educator, she has also dedicated much of her time to mentoring the next generation of fiddlers, proving that sharing the gift of music is the real prize. The American Heritage Festival was born from her desire to create a space where people can come together to celebrate their shared history and cultural identities. Inspired by her own experiences and the stories she’s gathered over the years, Jana envisioned a festival that would not only entertain but also educate and inspire. After all, who doesn’t love an event that’s as meaningful as it is fun?

Through her music, she highlights the importance of preserving heritage while encouraging innovation. She’s a bridge between eras, reminding us that tradition isn’t static; it evolves. Her work has inspired many to embrace their roots while also pushing the boundaries of what American music can be.

At the heart of the American Heritage Festival lie themes of inclusivity, creativity, and respect for the diverse cultures that make up the American landscape. This event sticks to core values that advocate for unity and understanding, encouraging attendees to learn from one another while enjoying the rich heritage of performances and art. It’s like a musical buffet where everyone is welcome to sample the best of what America offers!

You can always expect an incredible lineup vying for that grand prize of $1,000 in the Open Division that’ll make you want to dance and sing along. The American Heritage Festival 2025 delivered performances that could left you breathless—and possibly in need of a dance partner.

The festival isn’t just about celebrating culture; it’s also an economic fiesta! By attracting visitors from far and wide, the competition serves as a cash register for local businesses—from hotels to food trucks selling everything from funnel cakes to truck tacos. According to Jana Jae, it has been a catalyst for growth, driving an influx of tourism dollars that helps put a little extra jingle in everyone’s pockets. Not to mention, it turns the town of Grove into a vibrant hub of activity, making it an ideal backdrop for those Instagram moments that will leave everyone asking, “Where’s that?”

But it’s not all about the cash flow; the festival plays a crucial role in promoting awareness of fiddle traditions. It reminds attendees of the importance of preserving heritage in a rapidly changing world—because, let’s be honest, we all love a throwback to the good ol’ days, complete with toe-tapping music, yes?

Now, let’s get real—putting on a festival of this magnitude isn’t all sunshine and confetti. Juggling funding and sponsorships is an ongoing challenge that keeps Jana up at night, probably along with her endless to-do lists. While local businesses often step up to the plate, securing enough sponsorship to cover costs can feel like trying to catch rainbows in a breeze. Despite the hurdles, Jana’s determination shines through, proving that a little creativity can go a long way in keeping the spirit of the festival alive without breaking the bank.

Behind the scenes, organizing the festival is akin to herding cats—if the cats were also carrying tents, food stalls, and musical instruments. From coordinating vendors and managing volunteers to ensuring safety and navigating weather unpredictability, every detail matters. Jana and her team tackle these logistical headaches with the grace of seasoned jugglers, ensuring that every festival-goer has an unforgettable experience.

Looking ahead, Jana is bubbling with excitement about potential expansions and new initiatives for the 2026 festival. Her vision stretches beyond 2025, imagining a festival that evolves and adapts while remaining deeply rooted in cultural authenticity. She hopes to establish partnerships with schools and cultural organizations to introduce future generations to the festival’s values.

Her dream? To create a legacy that not only celebrates our rich heritage but also inspires participation and appreciation, ensuring that the spirit of the event continues to grow and flourish for years to come.

Winners for 2025 were:

Take Me Back To Tulsa

Monte Gaylord Tanner Marriott Samantha Williams

Twin Fiddle

Samantha Williams Family Monte Gaylord/ Tanner Marriott Carolina Land/Sarah Fellman

Hot Fiddle

Monte Gaylord Samantha Williams Tanner Marriott

Senior Division

Brent Young Gerry Lay John Blevins

Adult Division

Riley Buttress Sydni Cantrell Anna Lang

Open

Monte Gaylord Bubba Hopkins Trustin Baker

Junior Junior Division

Cicely Creekpalm Izzie Tuttle Maverick Wanger

Junior Division

Alexia Creekpalm

Mark your calendars for this great contest festival, and come ready to hear some outstanding fiddling in 2026.