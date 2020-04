American Banjo Museum going Virtual at Noon

With most public accommodations closed to further the social distancing mandates, the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has devised a clever way to continue sharing its many troves of instruments and memorabilia with banjo lovers worldwide.

They have launched a new feature they call Virtual at Noon, where members of their staff escort Facebook live viewers through exhibits now unavailable to in-person visitors. To see these guided tours online, simply go to the ABM Facebook page at noon central time and enjoy the banjos.

These virtual tours are kept on the page as well, a la today’s walk through the museum basement with Executive Director Johnny Baier.

Hats off to the American Banjo Museum for giving us all a look at their collections. Let’s hope we can visit in real life again soon.