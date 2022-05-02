Amber – new single from the Tommy Webb Band

Skip to content
615 Hideaway Records has a new single from Kentucky’s Tommy Webb Band, the first from their upcoming album with the label, Catching Up.
Webb has been singing and playing bluegrass for many years, and has developed a loyal following for his unique songwriting skills, his authentic bluegrass voice, and his entertaining stage show. Since finishing school, he has worked with a number of groups, including The Pine Top Ramblers, South Creek, Onlyne, and Clyde Bowling and the Southern Bluegrass Boys before launching his own band in 2005. A number of his songs have gained attention in recent year, like
If It Weren’t For Bluegrass Music (I’d Go Crazy) and Bluegrass Boys.
Though most of his recordings have featured song he has written, this latest,
Amber, comes from Josh Atkins. Webb takes it as a smooth, mid-tempo grasser as the song tells of a man who has longed for the titular subject for some time.
Tommy sings and plays guitar with support from co-producer Ron Stewart on banjo, mandolin, and fiddle, and Harold Nixon on bass. Chris Goble provides harmony vocals.
Have a listen…
Radio programmers will find
Amber from the Tommy Webb Band at AirPlay Direct. Look for the full Catching Up project later this summer.
615 Hideaway also has a newly redesigned web site, making it much easier to navigate and find live performance videos from your favorite bluegrass artists. You’ll find new videos from The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Crowe Brothers, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Amanda Cook, and Volume Five.
