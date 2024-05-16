Amanda Cook Band Opry debut in July

The Grand Ole Opry has invited the Amanda Cook Band to make their Opry debut July 7.

Cook, a Florida singer now living in southwestern Virginia, says that they are all well beyond psyched.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about our upcoming Opry Debut—it’s truly a dream realized for all of us. The invitation is an immense honor, and stepping into that legendary circle, where so many of our musical idols have stood, fills us with excitement beyond words.

My daddy is so proud it makes me just want to cry. “

With several albums available on Mountain Fever Records, Amanda and her band have been popular at festivals and on radio this past few years. Her long time banjo player, Caroline Van Lierop, also moved up to the Blue Ridge, with two Amanda Cook Band veterans from the deep south, Joshua Faul on bass and George Mason on fiddle, traveling up to tour as needed. Brady Wallen completes the group on guitar.

Here they are at the Floyd Country Store last summer.

Congratulations to Amanda and her crew. We can’t wait to see you guys on the Opry!