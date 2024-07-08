Amanda Cook Band makes Grand Ole Opry debut

Posted on by John Lawless

Amanda Cook and her trusty touring group made their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry last night in Nashville.

In tow were Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone on banjo, Josh Faul on bass, George Mason on fiddle, Troy Boone on mandolin, and Brady Wallen on guitar. They performed New Star, a Theo MacMillan song Cook released last fall, Merle Haggard’s My Favorite Memory, and a new song called Goodbye which will be her next single on Mountain Fever Records.

Amanda says that she was blown away by the reaction from the audience, who always love hearing some grass on the Opry.

“It was an overwhelming response. All the stage crew and staff just bragged and bragged on how well we did.

I cried, but not so much I couldn’t sing.”

Congratulations and well done all! 

Amanda Cook Band on the Grand Ole Opry (7/7/24)
Amanda Cook Band on the Grand Ole Opry (7/7/24)
Amanda Cook on the Grand Ole Opry (7/7/24)

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today