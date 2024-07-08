Amanda Cook Band makes Grand Ole Opry debut

Amanda Cook and her trusty touring group made their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry last night in Nashville.

In tow were Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone on banjo, Josh Faul on bass, George Mason on fiddle, Troy Boone on mandolin, and Brady Wallen on guitar. They performed New Star, a Theo MacMillan song Cook released last fall, Merle Haggard’s My Favorite Memory, and a new song called Goodbye which will be her next single on Mountain Fever Records.

Amanda says that she was blown away by the reaction from the audience, who always love hearing some grass on the Opry.

“It was an overwhelming response. All the stage crew and staff just bragged and bragged on how well we did.

I cried, but not so much I couldn’t sing.”

Congratulations and well done all!