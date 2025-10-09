Along the Shenandoah from Crandall Creek

It’s new music time for West Virginia’s Crandall Creek, and Copper Mountain Records has released a debut single from the band’s upcoming full-length project, expected in 2026.

As usual, it’s one written by founding guitarist Jerry Andrews, Along The Shenandoah, and sung by their lead vocalist Carly Greer, who was nominated this year for an IBMA Momentum Award. A haunting ballad, it tells a story of grit and valor based on actual events.

Andrews shared a few words about how this song came to be.

“The inspiration came while I was watching a film about the true story of Mary Draper Ingles, and her escape from captivity in 1755. Her courage and determination on the Appalachian frontier deeply moved me, and I felt compelled to capture that spirit in a song.

Along the Shenandoah was born out of that history and connection to the Appalachian people and landscape.

I’m amazed at the way Carly Greer brought this song to life. Her vocals are simply stellar.”

Have a listen in this graphic video.

Along The Shenandoah is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.