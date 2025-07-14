Alone Again video from Colebrook Road

Pennsylvania’s Colebrook Road has a music video for their current Mountain Fever Records single, Alone Again.

The stark black & white video nicely captures the somber mood of the song, written by guitarist/vocalist Jesse Eisenbise, drawing on some of the darker imagery of iconic American poet Edgar Allan Poe. It finds the band performing the track in an austere studio setting with fairly harsh lighting. Way to make a point!

Alongside Eisenbise, we see fellow band members Wade Yankey on mandolin, Mark Rast on banjo, Joseph McAnulty on fiddle, and Jeff Campbell on bass. Jeff, Mark, and Jospeh join in the four-part harmony.

Have a look/listen.

Alone Again is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.