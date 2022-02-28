Ally Lubera named new IBMA Communications Director

The staff for the International Bluegrass Music Association office in Nashville is back to a full complement with the naming of Chicago native Ally Lubera as their new Communication Director. She takes the position held previously by Casey Campbell since late 2019, who left in order to pursue music performance full time.

Ally is likewise a performer, cutting her teeth as a teenager as a blues guitarist and singer, developing as well into a fine songwriter. Living now in Nashville, she plays with her own blues group, Ally Lubera and the Stray Dogs, and with her folk trio, Erabellas. She came to bluegrass while studying at Belmont University, where she played in their Bluegrass Ensemble. While in college, she also served as an intern with IBMA during 2018, and is currently the music director at New Creation Church and a songwriting instructor at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Her responsibilities in this new position will include managing all IBMA communications, including the association’s web site, social media, publications, programs, and newsletters with an eye towards increasing IBMA’s visibility and brand awareness overall.

IBMA Executive Director, Pat Morris, says that her transition into this new role has been swift and seamless.

“Ally’s experience as a musician, songwriter, and former team member have helped her hit the ground running with IBMA. She brings an extensive knowledge of the history, culture, and community of bluegrass, and I look forward to seeing exciting contributions from her in this vital role. She will be instrumental in helping IMBA communicate with our members and the bluegrass world, and will help us move forward strategically to raise the visibility and reach of bluegrass.”

Ally can be reached at the IBMA office by phone at (615) 256-3222, or by email.