Allen Dyer of Carolina Road recovering from prostate surgery

Allen Dyer, lead singer and guitarist with
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is recovering at home following prostate surgery.
In June of 2020 Dyer was diagnosed with an early stage prostate cancer, and by having discovered it so soon, he had multiple treatment options available with a very high likelihood of eradicating the disease. His doctor recommended surgery, which he had just undergone.
Dyer has asked us to share some details about his situation, not to draw attention to himself, but to remind men over 45 of the importance of receiving regular prostate screenings to catch any irregular cell growth as early as possible. A prostate specific antigen test can be done as part of an annual physical, and can quickly detect prostate abnormalities in your blood that require further investigation.
If you are a male in your 40s or older, Allen is talking to you.
“On average prostate cancer statistically affects 1 in 15 men, and health experts do not know what causes it. If prostate cancer runs in your family, then your chances of getting prostate cancer increases. It is imperative to have your PSA checked annually and have an exam as needed, per your doctor’s direction. Prostate cancer if found early is treatable, but keeping it checked is a major key.
I had no symptoms, and would not have known I had cancer if I had not been keeping it checked. Set a recurring reminder on your phone to call each year and make yourself an appointment to get your yearly physical. Prevention is the key to good health.
I want to say thank you to all the friends and fans who have lifted me up in prayer. The bluegrass community is simply amazing, and I feel so fortunate to be a part of the family. I look forward to seeing everyone later this year or whenever the pandemic allows.”
Wonderful news; a success story!
