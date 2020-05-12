All You Need To Know from Colebrook Road

Mountain Fever Records has a new single from Colebrook Road, released this week along with a music video.

This contemporary bluegrass quintet from Harrisburg, PA is led by guitarist and vocalist, Jesse Eisenbise, who is also the group’s primary songwriter. He shared a bit of insight about the single, All You Need To Know, which is quite personal for the band.

“I wrote this song last summer while I was sitting on a cooler at a bluegrass festival. It was the day before the funeral service for our friend and former banjo player, so the song is in his memory. Recently, it’s taken on a whole new significance with the pandemic we’re going through. Everyone is isolated, all events are canceled, and there is a lot of fear out there, so we’re in need of human connection more than ever. And that’s the gist of the song, that love between people is all you need to know.”

The track features the entire group – Mark Last on banjo, Joe Mcanulty on fiddle, Wade Yankey on mandolin, and Jesse Campbell on bass – plus Amanda Cook on high harmony.

All You Need To Know is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.