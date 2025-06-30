All Will Be Well – Sister Sadie

There’s something to be said for sisterly symmetry, and even though the women that comprise Sister Sadie aren’t, in fact, siblings, the six women that comprise this sextet — banjo player Gena Britt, fiddler Deanie Richardson, award-winning singer Jaelee Roberts, guitarist Dani Flowers, Rainy Miatke on mandolin, and new recruit Katie Blomarz-Kimball on bass— bring a synergy to their songs that allows them to create a certain fusion and finesse, found in each and every entry.

Of course, any artist or ensemble is only as good as the most recent release, and as per the evidence offered on the appropriately-named All Will Be Well, from Mountain Home Music, this is a combined effort that finds each member shining in sync. The upbeat Make Me Stay Or Make Me Go belies any indecision implied in the title, courtesy of a robust display of instrumental acumen, affirming the fact the optimism expressed in the album title is certainly justified.

The irrepressible harmonies that illuminate the tender tapestry shared in songs such as Winnebago, I Wish It Would Rain (featuring harmony vocals from Steve Earle), and First Time Liar offer the initial evidence, but it quickly becomes clear that it’s the fuller arrangements that define these performances overall. The playing is not only solid and assured, but it creates a unified delivery that might lead one to believe Sister Sadie is, as the name implies, one individual of singular status. The fact that the group can claim two Grammy nominations and a string of IBMA awards is a testament to their skill and savvy.

In that regard, joy and jubilation are consistently at the fore. The unbridled exuberance shared in the track titled Do What You Want provides yet another example of the Sadies’ celebratory sound. The sprightly Devil Don’t Care has the attitude measuring up to the intent. The same can be said of the decidedly defiant This Is Me (You’re Not Talking To) and the soft serenade that wafts through the disconnect of Let the Circle Be Broken. On the other hand, there are certain love-struck sentiments shared as well — specifically those found in If I Don’t Have You and Can’t Let Go Of Your Love.

That emotional reach makes All Will Be Well an ideal example of how a contemporary approach can fit comfortably within a traditional template. In this case, it leads to some rich results.