All Will Be Well – new single from Sister Sadie

For their latest single with Mountain Home Records, bluegrass supergroup Sister Sadie has chosen their take on All Will Be Well, a piano pop number from the Gabe Dixon Band that entered the public consciousness in a big way when it was included in an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2011.

It’s the Sisters’ first new release since their current album, No Fear, dropped in January, a song that shares a message of hope in trying times. Sung by guitarist Dani Flowers, the lyrics carry a message that she says relates to how the whole band feels about their lives.

“We have collectively and individually overcome (and are still in the process of overcoming) some life obstacles and heartbreaks and hardships. But there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re all very excited about where we’re headed in life and in music.”

Sister Sadie founding member and fiddler Deanie Richardson agrees, saying that All Will Be Well is like an anthem for the band.

“Each of us has grown through challenging times in our own personal lives and as a band. Through all of those trials and challenges, we have made it to the other side, and found ourselves in even better positions in our lives, and in this band together. We believe that in spreading a positive energy, that positivity will come back to you, and All Will Be Well!”

Studio support came from fellow founder, banjo player Gena Britt, and bassist Maddie Dalton, with guest contributions from Seth Taylor on guitar, Mary Meyer on mandolin, and Dave Racine on drums. Dalton and Roberts added harmony vocals to Flowers’ lead.

If you know the original track, you may recognize the somewhat banjoistic vibe the piano gives the track, replicated here with Gena’s kickoff. This one works quite well as a grasser.

Have a listen…

All Will Be Well is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.