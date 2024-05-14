All On A Rising Day from Teddy Barneycastle

Turnberry Records has a new single for powerful bluegrass singer Teddy Barneycastle, he of The Goodfellers, a decidedly newgrass number called All On A Rising Day.

The song was recorded previously in 1991 by Peter Rowan, but Teddy give it a retro New Grass Revival feel. That wasn’t too far a stretch, as All On A Rising Day was written by NGR guitarist and vocalist Pat Flynn, who also played on the track. The lyrics tell of the need for humanity to find ways to come together, and overcome all the things that divide us.

Pat and Teddy have been friends for some time, and wanted to work together on a project, when Barneycastle said this song just suggested itself.

“I was hunting one morning, and as I sat in a deer blind the words of All On A Rising Day played over and over in my head. That’s when I knew I had to record the song.”

They have created a quirky arrangement that mixes newgrass with an acoustic Motown sound, provided by Pat Flynn on guitar, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, Dave Francis on bass, Scott Sanders on lap steel, and Billy Thomas on percussion. Teddy sings lead with harmony vocals provided by Heather Lawson, George Pendergrass, and Pat Flynn.

It’s a very strong track, and Teddy really wails on this one. Have a listen…

All On A Rising Day is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track through Get It Played.