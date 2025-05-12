All of Sevierville goes smoky this week for Bloomin’ BBQ festival

Ahead of this weekend’s Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival in Sevierville, TN, which also includes a state championship BBQ competition, restaurants throughout the city are participating in Bloomin’ BBQ Food Week, offering a wide variety of smoky flavors inspired by the rich southern tradition of smoked meats.

36 food teams will be heading to Sevierville from all over the US for the Bush’s Best Tennessee State Championship Cook Off which will award a total of $17,500 in prizes. Several of these teams will also be providing their wares in food trucks throughout the weekend.

And don’t forget the music! Four stages will be set up Friday and Saturday, with spots set aside for guided jamming, both late Friday night and during the day on Saturday. Main stage acts Steep Canyon Rangers, Fireside Collective, Ashleigh Graham, Jimbo Whaley, and others will be active Friday evening and all day Saturday, and a variety of local and regional performers and community groups on two additional stages.

There is also a Dolly Parton song contest, honoring the great lady who grew up in this part of eastern Kentucky, and whose generosity and business savvy helped put it on the map as a major tourist destination with Dollywood.

Best of all, all four stages, and the large area of food and craft vendors behind the courthouse square, is available free of charge, thanks to the many sponsors that keep Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival going.

You can head to Sevierville early in the week to enjoy the BBQ flavors at area eateries, and stay for all the music and fun this weekend. Rain is expected to taper off by Friday.

See full details online.