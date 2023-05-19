All I See Is You from Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

Bonfire Music Group is back with a new single for the South Carolina duo, Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt.

Typically they record music they have written, but this time they go with a grassified country rock number, All I See Is You, recorded by Shane Smith & The Saints in 2015. Written by Shane Andress Smith, Bennett McCreary Brown, and Timothy Allen, the song tells of a love with a single focus on the object of their affection.

Andrew and Brandi kept the spirit of the original, and its opening instrumental signature, but perform it bluegrass style with support from Curt Bumgarner on banjo, Tim Crouch on fiddle and mandolin, and Tony Wray on bass. Crawford plays guitar and he and Colt sing it in a duet.

In fact, Andrew says that the idea of singing All I See Is You as a twosome is what drew them to this one.

“This song is special to us for more reasons than just the fact that we have both been fans of Shane Smith & the Saints for years. When we first heard the song, we both immediately talked about how well the song would work as a duet.”

Brandi agreed, saying…

“Once we decided that we really wanted to release a modern cover, this one kept calling to us so to speak. It was obvious that the sound and lyrics were special to us, and that musically we could have a lot of fun with it. The first time we played and sang it together we knew it was the right cover for what we were wanting to accomplish.”

It makes a terrific contemporary bluegrass piece. Check it out…

All I See Is You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.