All I Need from Kenny & Amanda Smith

Kenny & Amanda Smith have a new single to share, All I Need, the second from their upcoming album for which it is the title track.

This talented husband-and-wife duo has been entertaining bluegrass lovers for two decades, ever since Kenny left his post on guitar with Lonesome River Band and introduced his wife, Amanda, to the bluegrass world. Shockingly, this 2014 IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year had never performed professionally until she and Kenny launched their band, but she has clearly made up for that lost time. Together they have eight albums on offer, all enthusiastically received by bluegrass radio and press, and a legion of loyal fans.

All I Need is a song that the Smiths have been singing together since they first met 27 years ago, and have finally decided to record. Written by Ryan Shupe of Rubber Band fame, it’s a love song comparing all the many places the singer has been and everything she’s seen, only to realize that her true love is really all that is needed to be happy.

Amanda sings the lead, with Kenny on guitar and harmony vocal, Cory Piatt on mandolin, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Kyle Perkins on bass, and Zach Arnold on harmony vocal. It is performed in the trademark Kenny & Amanda style, contemporary bluegrass with plenty of space for the guitar.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

All I Need is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.