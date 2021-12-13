All Grassed Up – new single from David Stewart

Skip to content
Noted country and bluegrass songwriter David Stewart has signed with
Turnberry Records, and a new album, Still Got Some Cowboy in Me, is expected for release in 2022.
That title comes from Stewart’s early claim to fame, a 1600 mile walk from Wyoming to Nashville which earned him the name, The Walking Cowboy. The decision to travel such a great distance on foot came from telling his wife back in 1988 that he would walk to Nashville for a chance to sing on the Grand Ole Opry. She encouraged him to do just that and they hatched a plan to make the trip, visiting with local media along the way, and the story of “the Walking Cowboy” caught on. So much so that the Opry contacted him while still on the way and asked if he would perform on their stage once he got to Nashville. Mission accomplished.
David ended up with a book deal as well, and his retelling of that long walk,
, is still in print online after having sold more than 44,000 initial copies. Heart and Sole
He also made the acquaintance of country singer Eddy Raven, and the two started writing together. Some of those songs were included on Raven’s
Living In Black and White project in 2007. They are also collaborated on Eddy’s 2017 album with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and cowrote the title track, All Grassed Up.
And that is the song David has chosen as the first single for his Turnberry project. He tells us what he and Eddy had in mind when they put it together.
“When we were writing
All Grassed Up, we wanted to express how we feel rollin’ down the road listening to all the great music our heroes made and left us.
I spent lots of miles on the road listening and learning from these great pickers playing on the Opry and at festivals.
It is a way we could say … you don’t need drugs or booze to get high. I Love Bluegrass!!!”
This new cut of
All Grassed Up features David Stewart on guitar and lead vocal, with Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, Jesse Baker on banjo, and Morgan Blaney on bass. Engineer and producer Greg Cole sang harmony.
Check it out…
Pre-orders for
Still Got Some Cowboy in Me are enabled online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Turnberry Records to get an airplay copy of the single.
