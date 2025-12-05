All God’s Children from East Nash Grass

East Nash Grass has a new single to share, the title cut from their current project with Mountain Fever Records, All God’s Children.

The song showcases the band’s unique sound, which blends influences from bluegrass and old time music with a mildly irreverent approach, presented with their unquestioned vocal and instrumental virtuosity.

Written largely within the band, mandolinist Harry Clark spilled the beans on its origins.

“This song was a three-way split between Christian Ward, Cory Walker, and me. After a long night of telling different stories of truths and lies to one another, we occupied our tireless minds by envisioning a not-too-distant world in a melody that comes from the way back when times of the future. This is the dysfunctional tale that most soul-seeking travelers will have to re-live more than once unfortunately.”

Got it? OK.

All God’s Children is sung by guitarist James Kee, with Clark on mandolin, Corey Walker on banjo, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass. Former bandmate Gaven Largent added his reso-guitar, and Nash Grier sang harmony along with Partin.

The track is augmented by the chatter of several actual children, and it adds a nice touch to the overall impact.

As always with East Nash Grass, it is surely worthy of your attention.

All God’s Children, both the single and the album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.