All God’s Children – East Nash Grass

While one wouldn’t necessary suggest that East Nash Grass is out to break boundaries separating bluegrass from any other musical genre, it can be claimed that they’ve maintained an approach that’s both emotional and emphatic in a very specific way. That’s especially true of their new album, titled All God’s Children. The clarity and conviction inherit in each and every song in the set make for a decisive and determined presentation, and the sentiment that shines through makes each offering all the more memorable.

Being recently named the 2024 IBMA New Artist of the Year affirms the fact that they possess a certain credence and creativity, hardly a surprise considering the fact that its members served residencies with superstars like Dan Tyminski, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, and Rhonda Vincent. Their line-up has changed over the years, but the group is now well-served by the contributions of Harry Clark (mandolin), Cory Walker (banjo), James Kee (guitar), Maddie Denton (fiddle), and Jeff Partin (bass/dobro). Co-produced by the band itself, the album boasts ten tracks comprised of songs written by the members and others that were culled from outside sources.

Nevertheless, each offering is given the same sense of competence and conviction. That’s evident at the outset, courtesy of the eager and enthusiastic feelings put forth in the title track, which finds the picking and singing creating a distinct impression. That enthusiasm is also manifest in Hill Country Highway and Git Along Little Yearlings, two travelogues of sorts that allow the listener to share in a kind of aural, ongoing journey.

Likewise, the sweet sentiment expressed in Redbird, Lonesome Song, and Followin’ You reflect a more sensitive side, a sound that’s as equally expressive as the more upbeat entries. A steadfast take on the traditional tune, Jump Through the Window nicely complements all the other songs in the set. Three albums on, the band applies their skills and savvy to a peak performance. In the end, All God’s Children finds a real blessing.