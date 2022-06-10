All Dressed Up – new single from David Parmley

As promised, 615 Hideaway Records has wasted no time in releasing a single from their new collaboration with bluegrass singing legend David Parmley, and his upcoming album, Family Tradition.

This project is not only David’s first since his 2016 Cardinal Tradition record, it also finds him reunited in the studio with old friend and former partner, Scott Vestal.

Today’s single is All Dressed Up, written by Linda Buell, Geoff Buell, and Jody Emerson, which first appeared on Geoff’s solo album last year. It tells of a young man primed for a big date on Friday night, only to find his girl is nowhere to be found.

Parmely says that he can see the humor in the story.

“The song has a lot of energy and tells a fun story. I think everybody should enjoy the song a lot.

I can just see this guy… he’s worked all week long. He comes home and gets all cleaned up, gets out his best duds, and his boots and his hat. He makes the phone call, she don’t answer. She ain’t returning his call. Now he’s all dressed up and he’s got nowhere to go. Poor fella… he was tore up thinking he was gonna have a big night, and it ain’t happening.”

All Dressed Up is a hot grasser, in keeping with the hot date our hero thought he would be having. David sings the lead supported by Vestal on banjo, Jim Hurst on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Dave Roe on bass, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Don Rigsby singing harmony.

Have a listen…

All Dressed Up is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will be released for sale at popular download and streaming services on June 24.