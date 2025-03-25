Alison Krauss & Union Station video from Opry 100

We’ve been on the hunt for video of Alison Krauss & Union Station, the latest iteration with Russell Moore and Stuart Duncan, from their performance earlier this month on the Grand Ole Opry’s 100 year celebration.

On the show, which aired March 19 on NBC television, Alison and crew performed her hit Let Me Touch You For Awhile live from the 2001 AKUS album, New Favorite.

This video has popped up, with introduction from Rhonda Vincent, for those who missed the show and would like a pre-tour listen to the 2025 band. Not sure if it’s authorized, or whether it is likely to stay up for long, but all that aside, here it is.

Well done all!

Full details on the AKUS Arcadia tour, which runs for six months through September, can be found online.