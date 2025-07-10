Alison Krauss & Union Station on CBS Mornings

Earlier today, CBS Mornings aired the Alison Krauss interview they recorded this spring with show correspondent Anthony Mason. While the band was rehearsing for this summer’s tour in Nashville, Mason visited them in the studio to capture conversations with Alison, and all of the members of her band.

Some music is featured to demonstrate the greatness of AKUS, and the interview segments will prove very interesting to fans of the band. Alison talks about her early days as a fiddler, how she met the various members of Union Station, and the music on their new album, Arcadia.

Alison Krauss fans should aside seven and a half minutes to watch this one closely.