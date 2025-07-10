Alison Krauss & Union Station on CBS Mornings

Posted on by John Lawless

Earlier today, CBS Mornings aired the Alison Krauss interview they recorded this spring with show correspondent Anthony Mason. While the band was rehearsing for this summer’s tour in Nashville, Mason visited them in the studio to capture conversations with Alison, and all of the members of her band.

Some music is featured to demonstrate the greatness of AKUS, and the interview segments will prove very interesting to fans of the band. Alison talks about her early days as a fiddler, how she met the various members of Union Station, and the music on their new album, Arcadia.

Alison Krauss fans should aside seven and a half minutes to watch this one closely.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today