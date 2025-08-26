Alison Krauss & Union Station Live album back on vinyl

The landmark album, Live, from Alison Krauss & Union Station, is set for a 180 gram vinyl re-issue in November from Craft Recordings.

Recorded in Louisville, KY over two nights in April of 2002, the double CD set and DVD video packages were big sellers for Rounder Records, and help catapult AKUS into the upper echelon of American recording artists.

The band at the time included Alison Krauss on fiddle and lead/harmony vocals, Dan Tyminski on guitar and lead/harmony vocals, Ron Block on banjo and guitar, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.

Now, to take advantage of the band’s first new tour in well more than a decade, Craft Recordings is preparing a three-LP set with 25 tracks, set to release November 21. Lacquers are being cut by Matthew Lufthansa from the original masters, with the discs to be manufactured by QRP.

Live was available on LP from Rounder back in 2002, but is long since out of print.

Pre-orders are being accepted now for this audiophile edition at $80, with a trifold presentation cover.

A full track listing follows:

Side A

Let Me Touch You For Awhile Choctaw Hayride The Lucky One Baby, Now That I’ve Found You Bright Sunny South

Side B

Every Time You Say Goodbye Tiny Broken Heart Cluck Old Hen Stay Broadway

Side C

Ghost In This House Forget About It Faraway Land A Tribute To Peador O’Donnell/Monkey Let The Hogs Out

Side D

The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn Take Me For Longing I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow Maybe

Side E

We Hide & Seek But You Know I Love You When You Say Nothing At All New Favorite

Side F