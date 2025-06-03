Alison Brown elected Chapter President of Recording Academy

Congratulations to Alison Brown on being elected President of the Nashville Chapter of The Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards. There are a total of 12 regional chapters, and Nashville is a very important one, so this is a major accomplishment.

Here in the bluegrass world we know Alison as a banjo player of the highest order, and as the hard working label head of Compass Records, where she serves as President. But she’s not an ivory tower, office-sitting sort of business manager. Brown is down in the trenches, i.e., the studio, with their artists, producing many of the projects, and is hands-on in just about every way imaginable.

It is very nice that her Nashville peers see her as the sort of leader they want to represent their professional interests.

While The Grammys may be the most visible face of The Recording Academy, there is a great deal more to the organization, which exists to support and foster growth in the recorded music industry. They are very active in music education at every level, with programs and professional education offered for artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, and every type of music business specialist.

The Academy states its purpose thusly.

The mission of the Recording Academy is to recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivate the well-being of the music community, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture.

A great many people in the industry view it as a “them” sort of organization, but membership is open to everyone actively involved professionally in music, and annual dues are only $150/year. Membership also allows you to vote in the Grammy awards process.

See more details online.

Again, many congratulations to Alison Brown!