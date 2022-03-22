Alex Riffle doing shows with Lori King & Junction 63

Lori King & Junction 63, a popular touring bluegrass group in the Midwest, has announced that Alex Riffle of Poplar Bluff, MO will be playing with the band on selected dates this season.

Alex is a highly decorated player at only age 29, already with three albums under his belt, and a SPBGMA Midwest Banjo Performer of The Year award. He has worked with a number of groups in and around Missouri, including Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye, Julian Davis & The Situation, and his own group, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs, whose first record was released when Riffle was 20 years old.

Junction 63, based in Iowa, is built around the singing and songwriting of husband-and-wife team, Lori and Joe King. She plays bass, and he’s on guitar, surrounded by top pickers from the region. Kevin Amburgey is their mandolinist, and Alex will join them as his schedule allows.

Lori invites everyone to join them at a show this year and hear what Riffle’s banjo adds to the band.

“We are sure you will enjoy his hard driving banjo style, and we are grateful to have him when he’s not burning up the bluegrass road with other groups!”

He will be with Junction 63 this weekend when they play the Iowa Theatre in Bloomfield on Saturday, March 26.

You can find their complete schedule online, which includes visits to festivals and shows across Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota, and more.

Lori King & Junction 63 record for Turnberry Records.